Stephen Colbert Admits: ‘We’re Trying to Get Trump to Exit the Oval Office’

Left-wing late-night host Stephen Colbert hosted actors Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen as guests on Wednesday’s edition of Late Show, where he declared that Americans are trying to get President Donald Trump to “exit the Oval Office.”

“You’re trying to, you know, Brexit … Britain exiting the European Union,” Colbert said to the two British actors. “We’re trying to get Trump to exit the Oval Office — we’re attempting a Trexit over here.”

Colbert then went on to ask the pair whether they would be willing to act out Donald Trump’s call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Democrats are using as justification for opening partisan impeachment proceedings against him.

“Donald Trump, you may have heard, released a transcript of him essentially extorting the Ukrainian president,” Colbert said. “Now, he says it’s a ‘perfect’ phone call, perfectly innocent, and he wants to read it on air in a fireside chat, and he thinks when he reads it out loud, it will suddenly seem so innocent that you won’t want him removed from office.

“And since I have two of the greatest living actors right here, I was wondering if…,” the host added, before handing them the scripts.

The script turned out to be just one line from the conversation, where Trump says to Zelensky: “I’d like you to do us a favor though.”

That “favor” turned out to be Trump asking Zelensky to investigate the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike’s activity in Ukraine.

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” Trump said. “I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike… I guess you have one of your wealthy people… The server, they say Ukraine has it.”

“There are a lot of things that went on, the·whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people,” he continued. “I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it.”

