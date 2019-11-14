Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Sports Signature Icy Blue in Altuzarra Coat

First Lady Melania Trump greeted the President of Turkey and his wife to the White House on Wednesday in one of her signature shades — a coat in icy blue.

Melania Trump stepped out of the White House for a photo-op with the Turkish leader in a sharply tailored wool-blend double-breasted topcoat by Altuzarra from the Pre-Fall 2019 Collection. The coat retails for $2,295 at Nordstrom.

The icy blue shade of the coat is a signature of Mrs. Trump’s considering she’s worn the color on a number of occasions since her debut as First Lady in the iconic custom Ralph Lauren suit she wore for her husband’s inauguration in January 2017.

Mrs. Trump wore the Altuzarra coat with a pair of black leather Christian Louboutins stilettos.

This week, as Breitbart News noted, Mrs. Trump wore American sportswear designs such as a Michael Kors military-inspired coat with European flairs like square Bottega Veneta acetate sunglasses and leather gloves.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.