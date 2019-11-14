‘South Park’ Scorches Trans Athletes Smashing ‘Strong Woman’ Competitions

South Park took aim at the absurdity of male transgenders competing at women’s sport, amid the bizarre trend of biological men outperforming their female competitors because of their obvious physical advantage.

The episode involved the South Park Elementary’s Vice Principal, named “Strong Woman,” compete against trans athlete similar to the former WWF wrestler Macho Man. However, she refuses to protest despite the clear biological and athletic disparity.

Before Vice Principal Strong Woman fights to retain her title at the “Strong Woman Competition,” she is interviewed how she feels about her trans competitor, named Heather.

“[It’s] amazing. I feel honored to be a part of history, says Strong Woman. “I have a lot of incredible trans friends who are athletes, and so we’re all inspired this woman’s competing.”

When the interviewer, named Perry, points out that her competitor is not the average trans woman, calls him “kind of bigoted.”

Perry goes on to ask Heather how she feels about competing as a woman, pointing out the fact she only transitioned two weeks ago.

“I’m not here to talk about my transition. I’m here to kick some fuckin’ ass,” he responds. “Let me tell you something… I’m gonna roll up the other women here, and I’m gonna smoke ’em. I am the strongest woman this state has ever seen!”

When Heather inevitably smashes Vice Principal Strong Woman at all the events, including weightlifting, boxing, shotput, and arm wrestling, her husband PC Principal can’t help but hide his disappointment.

“I guess she just started identifying as a woman a few weeks ago,” he wonders. “Doesn’t really seem fair.”

“Just don’t,” Strong Woman interjects. “You’ll upset the PC Babies.”

So angry at the unjust nature of the competition, PC Principal drops his progressive principles and confronts Heather about his advantage, pointing out that he “went through puberty as a male, so your body is completely different.” He then pushes Heather backward, who wildly exaggerates the attack by falling on top of a coffee table.

PC Principal later goes on to regret his supposedly transphobic remarks in a conversation with his wife Strong Woman, who had always been perfectly accepting of her defeat.

“How am I gonna look my kids in the eyes, Strong?” he sighs. “Since they were born, we’ve taught them to accept and fight for those who are marginalized, that there’s no grey area when it comes to inclusion and acceptance. When I go back, all they are going to see is a big fat hypocrite. And now I just used a word to shame people with weight issues.”

