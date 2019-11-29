Video: Pop Star Sia Pays for Strangers’ Groceries Day Before Thanksgiving

Secretive pop star Sia surprised shoppers at a California Walmart when she paid for their groceries, jumping from one checkout line to another with her generosity. She also gifted some TJ Maxx shoppers, as well.

Shopping without her trademark oversized, face-obscuring wig, the singer-songwriter is seen in many social media posts standing with grateful shoppers at stores in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, KESQ reported.

It is unclear how many people the Australia-born singer helped during the spree.

Most of the surprised shoppers didn’t even realize they had met the Grammy-nominated musician because she usually performs incognito.

In fact, Sia continued the ruse by telling her newfound friends that her name was “Cici,” that she had just won the lottery and wanted to spread the luck.

However, one shopper did recognize the singer, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler. Walmart shopper Adri Buckles filmed her encounter with the jovial singer and posted the video to Twitter. “So, @Sia paid for my groceries today, thank you so much!!” Buckles wrote. “The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!”

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Photos and video of the encounters flooded social media:

Sia told everyone in Wal-Mart her name was Cici and she won the lottery. Then she paid for everyone’s groceries. pic.twitter.com/VZ9LfLerV6 — Adam Schiff is a cop 🚨 (@notcapnamerica) November 28, 2019

MORE NEW PHOTOS 🚨@Sia was at Walmart & TJ Maxx in Palm Springs, CA today where she bought everyone‘s stuff under the name of Cici who had a won a lottery 😂 pic.twitter.com/voVo5u4P96 — Gedeon | SiaFurlerLovers ⛄️ (@siafurlerfanpg) November 28, 2019

Sia paid for my mom’s groceries at Walmart and bought my sister gift cards and no one recognized her ??? pic.twitter.com/cm04D67qsU — giselle (@gisellenjh) November 28, 2019

Sia surprised shoppers at the TJ Maxx and Walmart in Palm Springs yesterday, paying for their items at the register https://t.co/URtpWJTzoi — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) November 28, 2019

k guess it’s fine lmao here pic.twitter.com/JETiLBXrnv — elsie (@elsiehurtadoo) November 28, 2019

I’m crying bc she bought me stuff at TJ maxx and whole bunch of other people and then went to Walmart to buy more people stuff? What a fucking ANGEL 💖 we don’t deserve sia😭 — dom (@duhduhdomeno) November 28, 2019

The Elastic Heart and Cheap Thrills hit maker has yet to comment on her benevolent shopping spree.

