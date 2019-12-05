Adam Schiff Taking Impeachment Push to ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

California Democrat Congressman and impeachment czar Adam Schiff is set to return to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he is expected to advance the Democrats push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff will join Colbert next Thursday, CBS announced.

Colbert has lionized the California Democrat time and again on his left-wing late-night show. In November, the the former Comedy Central host praised Schiff for “getting real” with his impeachment show trials in Congress.

Colbert gloated, saying that “ahead of the impeachment inquiry, Adam Schiff, started releasing the closed-door testimony. Oh, Schiff just got real.”

TONIGHT: Trump's Ukraine problems continue with the release of closed-door testimony from the former US ambassador to Ukraine. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/AX9xLMtKOb — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 5, 2019

A few weeks later Colbert urged Schiff to hold even more show trials and called the Democrat’s biased proceedings “an event,” and added “It’s quid pro-quo-chella.”

“It’s finally here, it’s finally arrived,” Colbert said during his show last month, referring to the start of the impeachment hearings in the U.S. House. “The first day of live impeachment hearings. It’s what we’ve been praying for since the beginning of the Trump presidency: the end of the Trump presidency.”

During his 2018 appearance on the show, Schiff called the president a liar.

“We expect the Russians to lie,” Schiff added at the time. “We expect a president of the United States to be telling the truth. And therein lies the problem.”

