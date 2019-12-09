Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gives Holiday Gifts in Christmas Red Boots

First Lady Melania Trump handed out gifts for Christmas as she visited children for the United States Marine’s annual “Toys for Tots” event in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Melania Trump arrived at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in an ivory cashmere sweater and a Gucci red pinstripe wool midi skirt. The garment features an inverted pleat and buttons down the center, retailing for about $1,980.

Mrs. Trump paired the Gucci skirt with Christmas red leather knee-high boots, identical to these Gianvito Rossi boots. The look is reminiscent of Victoria Beckham’s recent love for red boots tucked under below-the-knee skirts.

As I noted last month, Mrs. Trump and her style collaborator Hervé Pierre are quite fond of 1970’s Celine, the look that defined French female wardrobes at the time with pleated skirts, turtlenecks, small ladylike leather box bags, and often times leather boots.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.