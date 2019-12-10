Michael Douglas: America’s Political System Has Been ‘Hijacked’

Actor Michael Douglas warned that America’s political system has been “hijacked” in order to “ensure those with power keep it” in a new video focused on corruption in politics.

In a 10 minute video produced by the anti-corruption group RepresentUs, entitled Unbreaking America: Divided We Fall, Douglas argues that America’s two-party political system is one of the main problems behind modern politics.

“Year after year we choose between the lesser of two evils: Democrats, Republicans,” Douglas says in the video. “In any other environment, a new competitor would swoop in to better serve the constituency.”

The 75-year-old, who has previously expressed a fear that the entire world is “disintegrating,” also laments the lack of bipartisanship as the country’s two major political parties become more and more divided.

“Hard-liners are rewarded, collaboration is vilified. Congress is so gridlocked, they can’t even pass the most basic laws to improve the lives of everyday Americans. What I want to know is how do we fix it?”

The Ant-Man star goes on to provide statistics and other data indicating the extent of the problem, explaining how “special interests, lobbyists, and the political establishment control the money, debates, primaries and draw voting districts,” thus leaving most people with a “near-zero impact on the leaders that should serve.”

Douglas also reveals some of the grassroots efforts led by us RepresentUs, which describes itself as the “leading anti-corruption organization that is unrigging America’s broken political system to create clean government.”

Declaring themselves “fiercely non-partisan,” the group also claims to advocate “commonsense reforms in cities and states across the country that fix our broken elections, stop gerrymandering, and end political corruption.”

Another high-profile supporter of RepresentUs is actress Jennifer Lawrence, who earlier this year starred in a similar film entitled Unbreaking America, Solving the Corruption Crisis, which warned of a “total political system failure in America.”

The film, which racked up tens of millions of views across various platforms, proposed solutions such as the introduction of independent redistricting commissions, creating a system of automatic voter registration, and giving every citizen a “$50 or $100 tax voucher so politicians spend time fundraising from their constituents.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.