Singer Pink Pledges $500,000 to Help Fight Deadly Brushfires in Australia

Pop superstar Pink pledged to help the people of Australia, who have been affected by devastating brushfires in recent days, donating $500,000 “directly to the local fire services.”

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink wrote on social media early Saturday morning. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The So What singer’s post follows days of an ongoing brushfire ravaging Australia, forcing “tens of thousands” to flee the area. As Breitbart News reported, “at least 17 people have been killed, hundreds of homes have been destroyed, and an estimated half-billion animals — both livestock and wildlife — have been burned alive.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment of thousands of military reservists in an effort to beat the devastating fires back.

“Today’s decision puts more boots on the ground, puts more planes in the sky, puts more ships at sea,” Morrison stated.

Many praised Pink’s generous pledge.

Pink. You beautiful human.

Australia has always loved you.

It’s tremendously kind of you to reciprocated that love in such a tangible, helpful way. Not just “thoughts and prayers” but by making a difference where it counts.

Thank you. #Pink4pm https://t.co/ltITtTmHUK — Danny Clayton (@DannyjClayton) January 4, 2020

A state of emergency has been declared across much of Australia’s heavily populated southeast and more than 100,000 people have been told to leave their homes across three states. “We’ve literally seen tens of thousands of people moving away,” said New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons predicting a long and difficult day ahead. “Our message has been make sure you leave yesterday. Leaving it until today is cutting it fine, leaving it another half hour is cutting it finer,” he said.

WATCH: Fire tornadoes and flames scorch South Australia’s Kangaroo Island. The wildfires have caused 2 deaths and destroyed more than a third of the island, devastating the national park and farmland pic.twitter.com/uRyFmd4ClV — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 4, 2020

Pop superstar Selena Gomez also pledged to donate to the effort, writing, “Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.”