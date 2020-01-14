Watch: Vince Vaughn Chats with President Trump and Melania at LSU-Clemson Football Game

Actor Vince Vaughn was spotted chatting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson, igniting a firestorm of social media speculation over the Hollywood actor’s political affiliations.

The star of Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story was captured on video shaking hands and conversing with the commander in chief in a stadium suite at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Vince Vaughn was also seen saying something to Melania Trump before shaking the hand of an unidentified man and then leaving.

A 30 second video of the encounter quickly went viral late Monday, prompting fervent social media speculation over whether Vaughn is a friend or possibly a supporter of President Trump. The video footage doesn’t feature audio of the conversation between Vaughn and the first couple.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

In 2013, Vaughn told Politico in an interview that he considers himself to be a conservative.

“I do, yeah,” Vaughn told the magazine. “I’m very supportive of Ron Paul, but I’ve always been, you know, more conservative than not.”

He added: “I think that when you get older, you just get less trust in the government running anything. And that you start to realize when you really go back and look at the Constitution and the principles of liberty, the real purpose of government is to protect the individual’s right to sort of think and pursue what they have interest in.”

LSU won the game over Clemson, clinching the national title with a final score of 42-25.

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres experienced similar social media uproar when she was photographed socializing with former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game in October.

DeGeneres refused to apologize, saying that there’s nothing wrong with socializing with someone with different political beliefs.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,” DeGeneres explained on her show.. “We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different

