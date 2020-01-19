Sharon Stone Gushes over Pete Buttigieg: He’ll Usher in a ‘Safer, More Thoughtful Future’

Actress Sharon Stone has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for the party’s nomination, arguing that the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor will take America toward a “safer, more thoughtful future.”

Sharon Stone made the announcement via Twitter, posting photos of herself talking to Buttigieg at two recent campaign events.

“I support [Pete Buttigieg] for president because I believe he is the candidate that will take us to a safer, more thoughtful future!” the Basic Instinct star said.

I support @PeteButtigieg for president because I believe he is the candidate that will take us to a safer, more thoughtful future!

— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 18, 2020

The 61-year-old actress has long been supportive of Buttigieg, donating $5,600 to his fundraising campaign earlier this year. Earlier this week, Stone praised his transparency as a candidate, after Buttigieg published a timeline of his life events and achievements.

this is specific and VERY INTERESTING

Some candidates hide everything – some want to show us who they are. #TeamPete #PeteForAmerica #Pete2020 pic.twitter.com/54apBUq64i — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 14, 2020

Despite being just 38-years-old and having the least political credentials when compared to his Democrat rivals, Stone is just one of many high-profile celebrities who have endorsed his campaign.

Hollywood figures including David Crosby, Seth MacFarlane, Robert De Niro, Gwyneth Paltrow, George Takei, Pedro Pascal, and Ellen DeGeneres have also declared their support, with some citing their excitement at the possibility of the first openly gay president.

However, Buttigieg’s chances of winning the nomination still remain slim. Despite widely outperforming expectations, polls consistently show him lagging in fourth place, well behind the likes of Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

According to RealClearPolitics polling data, his national average support is around 7.2 percent, well behind the likes of Biden, Sanders, and Warren, who are on 28.4 percent, 20.4 percent, and 14.8 percent respectively.

