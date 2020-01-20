Patricia Arquette Spreads Fake News Claiming Trump Inspired ‘Anarchy’ at 2nd Amendment Rally in Virginia

Left-wing actress Patricia Arquette has claimed that Monday’s assembly of Second Amendment supporters in Richmond, Virginia, descended into “anarchy,” despite reports that there was no violence at the event. The actress also blamed President Donald Trump for what she saw as a disorderly and chaotic gathering.

Arquette tweeted in response to a Daily Beast reporter’s post showing photos of demonstrators bearing firearms assembling in the Virginia capital. None of the photos showed violence or any other kind of public mayhem.

“Apparently everyone is above the law these days. Who knew Trump would inspire #Anarchy,” the Oscar-winning Boyhood actress wrote.

Apparently everyone is above the law these days. Who knew Trump would inspire #Anarchy https://t.co/zjzVnFUcIe — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 20, 2020

Arquette’s use of the word “anarchy” may have been a reference to Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to temporarily ban weapons on state capitol grounds. While many saw the declaration as unconstitutional, the Virginia Supreme Court upheld the temporary ban, which went into effect Friday.

The Richmond rally concluded Monday without incident. CNN reported that the event “was peaceful, with no immediate reports of violence.”

Patricia Arquette wasn’t the only Hollywood celebrity using the Richmond rally to sew unease on social media.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing tweeted Monday, “I’m praying for the citizens of VA.” Her tweet was in response to video footage showing gun-bearing demonstrators walking peacefully.

Approximately 22,000 individuals attended Monday’s rally, according to official estimates. While some of the demonstrators were on the capitol grounds, many others remained outside the capitol’s perimeter where they wouldn’t be affected by Gov. Northam’s weapons ban.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com