At Sundance Film Festival, Hillary Clinton Warns of Voter Suppression in 2020 Election

After failing in two presidential contests in 2008 and 2016, Hillary Clinton is spending a ton of time at this year’s Sundance Film Festival issuing warnings to America about the 2020 election.

Voter suppression, Clinton says, is “a concern because once the Supreme Court gutted Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, they took away one of the most useful tools for holding states and local jurisdictions accountable for what they did around elections.”

“And I was the first candidate running for president on the Democratic side who faced both the gutting of the Voting Rights Act and Citizens United,” Clinton continued. “So I saw firsthand the concerted effort to purge voters and suppress voters. That’s still going on.”

Hillary Clinton is at the film festival to promote the latest project about herself, Hillary, a four-part documentary set to debut on Hulu in March.

Still clinging to the fact that she beat out Donald Trump in the popular vote, Clinton said she favors the abolition of the Electoral College. “The person who gets the most votes should win. The Electoral College is an anachronism that foils the rights of the majority of Americans to choose our leaders.”

To be clear, according to an extensive survey from Gallop, Americans feel much better about the economy, race relations, and security of the country today than they did threes years ago in the last month of the Obama presidency.

President Trump’s chances to win reelection aren’t good Clinton notes, arguing that now “there’s a story now to be told.”

“Before he was a blank slate. He was a guy that people saw on their TVs. As you know, he was a reality TV star,” Clinton said. “Now I think there’s a record that he’s going to have to be held accountable for.”

Elsewhere, Clinton, in a wide-ranging interview with Variety, managed to stoke the rumors that she’s planning a third run for the White House and said she “certainly feels the urge” to jump into the 2020 race “because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson