James Taylor to Perform at Awards Ceremony for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Singer and songwriter James Taylor is set to perform at an awards ceremony this week in Washington, D.C. in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

James Taylor will be performing at the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award ceremony at the Library of Congress on Thursday in honor of the foundation’s 2020 honoree, Justice Ginsburg.

Other guests who will be present at the ceremony in honor of Justice Ginsburg include Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, The View co-host Sunny Hostin, actress Holland Taylor, former White House Press Secretary Bill Moyers, and PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, according to the foundation’s website.

The prominent guests will also be reading passages selected from writings throughout Justice Ginsburg’s career.

The LBJ Foundation also mentioned that at the conclusion of the award ceremony, Justice Ginsburg will be interviewed on stage by the foundation’s president and CEO, Mark Updegrove.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been aptly described as the Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law, and her contributions to American jurisprudence cannot be overstated,” said LBJ Foundation chairman Larry Temple.

“She is a fiery champion of justice, providing good reason why she is so widely regarded as a cultural icon and inspiration to millions,” he added.

