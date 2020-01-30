Rob Schneider: Elizabeth Warren Treating Voters Like We’re too ‘F**king Stupid’ to Think for Ourselves

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider on Thursday slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over her proposal to “fight the spread of false information” on social media, sarcastically thanking her for “treating Americans like we are so completely f**king stupid that we can’t think for ourselves.”

Warren released a proposal on Wednesday aimed at fighting “digital disinformation” — a proposal that drew a sharp response from the Waterboy actor.

“Thank YOU @ewarren for treating Americans like we are so completely f#cking stupid that we can’t think for ourselves. Luckily we have leaders like YOU who can tell us what to believe & how to vote,” he tweeted. “You are right: the stakes are too high to trust the people to decide for themselves.”

Schneider’s tweet follows Warren’s vow to “push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties” for disseminating false information related to U.S. elections.

“Voter suppression efforts of any kind offend basic American values. In both the 2016 and 2018 elections, online disinformation sought to depress voter turnout by telling people they could vote via text, giving people the wrong date for election day, and more,” Warren wrote in her plan, promising to “push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

Warren also proposes a summit for countries “dedicated” to addressing “disinformation” so they can “share information and coordinate responses to disinformation.” Additionally, she calls for “robust data sharing” between the federal government and tech companies so that “disinformation can be quickly identified and addressed.”

This is not the first time the Real Rob star has spoken out in strong favor of free speech, writing in November, “Sorry to have to repeat this again: Free Speech is ALL speech.”

“Even the speech that you find repugnant. You are either for ALL of it or…you are for none of it. We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear,” he continued. “That’s a load of totalitarian crap.”

“Just bizarre. Progressive Democrats, who once stood for Civil Rights, Liberty, Free Speech now stand for censorship & removing parent rights,” he wrote in another tweet last May.