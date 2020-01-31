High Road: Marsha Blackburn Seeks Common Ground with Taylor Swift, Who Called Her ‘Homophobic Racist’

Pop star Taylor Swift describes Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as a “homophobic racist” and “Trump in a whig” in her newly released Netflix documentary Miss Americana. But Blackburn, perhaps anticipating the attacks, took the high ground this week and issued a statement in which she offers to work with the Grammy-winning singer.

“Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe,” said Blackburn’s statement. “While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering. The Music Modernization Act was a huge win for creators, and the BOTS Act for fans. Growing support behind the AM-FM Act will close loopholes blocking compensation for radio play.”

“I welcome any further opportunities to work with Tennessee’s and the nation’s creative communities to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations,” Blackburn’s letter reads. “On that note, I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it.”

Miss Americana sees Swift struggling with superstardom, explaining her regret for not being vocal politically during the 2016 election cycle, and her decision to endorse Sen. Blackburn’s opponent during the 2018 midterm elections.

“If I get bad press for saying I don’t want to put a homophobic racist in office, then I get bad press for that,” Swift is seen saying in a contentious meeting with her managers and parents. “I think that it is so spineless for me to stand on stage and say ‘happy Pride Month you guys’ when someone is literally coming for their necks.”

A tearful tirade ensues:

“She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking. Stalking. She thinks that if you’re a gay couple, or even if you look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It’s really basic human rights, and it’s right and wrong at this point, and I can’t see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values.’ Those aren’t Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for.”

Taylor Swift broke her years-long political silence in 2018 and endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen, a Senate candidate, and Rep. Jim Cooper in the midterm elections. Swift shared a longwinded Instagram message, a month before voters cast their ballots, and smeared Blackburn, saying “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

Sen. Blackburn easily defeated former Gov. Phil Bredesen, despite Swift’s high-profile endorsement.

Still, the “ME” singer has promised that she will continue to use her 100 million-plus social media following and her massive platform to defeat Republicans and President Donald Trump in November.

“I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen. But I’m just focused on the 2020 election,” Swift told the Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “I’m really focused on it. I’m really focused on how I can help and not hinder. Because I also don’t want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary’s campaign was used against her in a lot of ways.”

