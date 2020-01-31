Nicky Hilton Fights Climate Change by Wearing Old Chanel: ‘I Am Doing My Part’

Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton Rothschild unveiled her masterplan to fight climate change: wear vintage luxury designer clothes like Chanel and taking the New York City subway.

While attending the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Awards in New York City this week, Hilton told the New York Post she was carrying a vintage Chanel bag and last season’s Alice + Olivia skirt to help fight climate change.

“I am here in support of [sustainable fashion brand] Maison de Mode … So I pulled out an old Alice + Olivia skirt and wore a vintage Chanel bag, and I took the subway here,” Hilton told the Post. “I took the 6 [train]. I feel like I am doing my part.”

The fashion industry has desperately sought in recent months to join the social justice ranks of global climate change activists after it was revealed last year that the fashion industry has a larger carbon footprint than even the airline industry.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.