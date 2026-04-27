Dem Sen. Blumenthal: ‘Need to Be Very Clear That DHS Won’t Be Funded’ ‘Longer Term’

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) discussed DHS funding and said that “we need to be very clear that DHS won’t be funded, longer term, but they do have the resources they need right now.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire asked, “[W]e wanted to ask a quick talking point that emerged on — among Republicans this weekend was that, well, because the Department of Homeland Security is not funded right now, that, therefore, events like this are that much more at risk. Can you talk about that?”

Blumenthal answered, “The Department of Homeland Security is funded. We provided funds for it in the Senate by a unanimous vote, twice. The House is in a kind of political meltdown, but the agencies responsible for security have the funds they need to do their job. What hasn’t been funded, formally, and it won’t be until there are real reforms in ICE or CBP, is those agencies that have brutalized, violently, people in Minneapolis, but all across the country, and been lawless and reckless in the way that they have treated American citizens, not just immigrants. And so, we need to be very clear that DHS won’t be funded, longer term, but they do have the resources they need right now.”

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