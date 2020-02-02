Super Bowl Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez Slides Down Stripper Pole, Crotch-Grabbing Galore

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium saw pop megastar Jennifer Lopez, 50, swinging and hanging from a supersized stripper pole, a compilation of crotch-grabbing, and singer Shakira co-headlining.

Shakira hit the stage first performing her list of hits — “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Whenever, Wherever”– and even bust out a guitar, belted lyrics en español, and treated the 100 million worldwide viewers with a tongue wag in front of the camera.

But this show’s star was Jennifer Lopez. The Grammy-winner ran through some of her biggest hits — “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right” and “Waiting for Tonight,” — launched into a duet with her 11-year-old daughter, brandishing the American flag on one side and the flag of Puerto Rico on the other. And then there was J-Lo on the stripper pole, siding down, a la her (Oscars snubbed) turn as a stripper in the blockbuster hit Hustlers.

Shakira eventually popped back on stage to perform her global hit “Waka Waka.” The pair linked up again for a few more numbers, and more hip and crotch popping choreography before the show came to an end.

