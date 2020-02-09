Globalist Hollywood: Oscars Gives ‘Frozen 2’ an International Musical Makeover

Idina Menzel, center, performs with international voice actresses that play Elsa in the movie "Frozen II" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Disney corporate synergy shifted into high gear at the Oscars on Sunday with a musical plug for the movie Frozen 2 and the Broadway stage musical based on Frozen, which is playing in cities around the world.

The Oscars, which air on the Disney-owned ABC, enlisted nine of the world’s Elsa’s to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown.” They included performers from Poland, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Japan, Norway, Russia, and Denmark.

Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in the Frozen movies, led the musical number during Sunday’s telecast.

Disney, which is the largest Hollywood studio, accounted for seven of the ten highest grossing movies released last year.

