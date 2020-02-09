Globalist Hollywood: Oscars Gives ‘Frozen 2’ an International Musical Makeover

Disney corporate synergy shifted into high gear at the Oscars on Sunday with a musical plug for the movie Frozen 2 and the Broadway stage musical based on Frozen, which is playing in cities around the world.

The Oscars, which air on the Disney-owned ABC, enlisted nine of the world’s Elsa’s to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown.” They included performers from Poland, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Japan, Norway, Russia, and Denmark.

Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in the Frozen movies, led the musical number during Sunday’s telecast.

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Disney, which is the largest Hollywood studio, accounted for seven of the ten highest grossing movies released last year.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com