Oscar Winner Brad Pitt: 45 Seconds is ‘More than the Senate Gave John Bolton”

Actor Brad Pitt went on a politically charged rants in his Academy Award acceptance speech on Sunday ripping the Senate impeachment trial and specifically the absence of John Bolton from the proceedings as a witness.

Pitt, who won the supporting actor award for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, had largely avoided mentioning politics during this Hollywood awards season. But on Sunday, he made his speech overtly political.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said.

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Tarantino, as well as the actors and directors who helped his career, including his Thelma & Louise co-star Geena Davis.

According to a Vulture report this week, Pitt has turned to former Obama and Clinton speech writers to help craft his acceptance speeches this year.

