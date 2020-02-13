Ocasio-Cortez Guests on RuPaul Show: ‘I Pledge Allegiance to the Drag’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will serve as a guest judge on the reality TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, according to a trailer published Thursday.

The drag queen contest series, which comes back to VH1 this month, carries a semi-political theme this year and features several political puns. Ru Paul will preside over the “Ru-nited States of America,” the video ad says. In the video, RuPaul also announces that “the time has come for the first drag queen president.”

The season features several celebrity judges including singers Nicki Minaj, Robyn, Chaka Khan, and Normani. Actresses Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, and Leslie Jones will appear, as well. But another big-name judge will also be featured when Ocasio-Cortez joins the show.

The show highlighted the freshman lawmaker’s appearance with a brief video of her reciting the season’s catchphrases.

“Join the Ru-volution,” she says. “I’m Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

In response to the promo, Ocasio-Cortez called her appearance on the show “a peak experience” of her life.

This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!#YouBettaVote 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✌🏽 https://t.co/yuD2y7nNw9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

Last January, Ocasio-Cortez said being a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race would be a “dream” gig. “It’s just so amazing and I’m just so thankful that we have a community that can celebrate each other and just find joy in each other and beauty in each other and uplift each other,” she said on Instagram Live, talking to Valentina, a famous Drag Race contestant. “We’re talking about RuPaul’s Drag Race, if you haven’t watched it it’s one of the most amazing things ever,” she told her followers.

In November of last year, AOC appeared in a brief video with drag performer Sasha Velour, a former Drag Race champion.

