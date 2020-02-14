HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Introduces First ‘Throuple’ Family

HGTV’s House Hunters broke new ground this week by introducing its first “throuple” — a domestic threesome consisting of two women and one man.

The latest episode of the long-running reality series followed Colorado Springs throuple Brian, Lori, and Geli as they searched for the perfect home for their unconventional family. Brian and Lori already had two children before they met Geli at a bar and fell in love. The throuple cemented their relationship in a commitment ceremony in Aruba.

Brian, who works in sports marketing, explained: “I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual and interested in women and men.”

The episode recounts how Geli has lived in Lori and Brian’s house for the last four years. The family believes buying a house together as a throuple would help solidify their next step as a family of five rather than four plus one.

Polyamory — the state of being in a relationship with more than one partner — is a phenomenon that has risen in prominence as traditional families are increasingly viewed as passé by younger generations.

The House Hunters episode followed Lori, Brian, and Geli as they toured possible homes, eventually deciding on one above their price range because they liked the view.

New York Times contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay praised the episode, calling it “educational.”

Great episode!!!! Educational. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 13, 2020

Last year, CBS News produced a documentary series titled Speaking Frankly featuring an episode devoted to consensual, non-monogamous relationships. The episode argued that such relationships can be stable and nurturing, and not necessarily just “one big orgy.”

