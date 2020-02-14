PHOTOS: Melania Trump Brings Sweet Love to Children on Valentine’s Day

First Lady Melania Trump brought love and sweets to children at the Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland on Valentine’s Day.

With hugs and smiles, Melania Trump enjoyed Valentine’s Day with children whom she brought cookies and cards to and made crafts with, wearing a candy apple red faux leather trench coat by Les Rêveries and matching Christian Louboutin stilettoes.

In one instance, Mrs. Trump shared a hug with 14-year-old Amani Kadu of Mombasa, Kenya.

“You look so sharp, I love your tie,” Mrs. Trump told Kadu whom she had previously visited.

Mrs. Trump also embraced 8-year-old Thais Fernandez Carranza of Lima, Peru who has been diagnosed with Proteus syndrome, a genetic disease that causes overgrowth of the skin, body tissue, and bones.

“This is so special … thank you so much,” Mrs. Trump said as a child brought her a framed artwork made from the children at the Children’s Inn.

