Hollywood’s President’s Day Meltdown: ‘Thinking of Michelle Obama and Her Husband Today’

Hollywood celebrities worked out their Trump Derangement Syndrome on President’s Day by mocking President Trump, paying tribute to former President Barack Obama, and lamenting the current slate of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Left-wing stars including Kathy Griffin, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rosanna Arquette and Michael Rapaport, expressed their fervent anti-Trump sentiments on social media Monday, using the holiday to rally their fellow Democrats.

Rosanna Arquette used President’s Day to send special thoughts to former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

thinking of Michelle Obama and her husband today happy Presidents’ Day. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 17, 2020

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D’Onofrio admonished the current batch of Democratic presidential candidates, writing that President Trump “will have another term because we Dems are a bunch of whining brats that make things worse4ourselves. That includes our whining brat candidates.”

The Daredevil added that that Democrats need someone to “come&straighten us all out if we want to boot potus OUT. Otherwise we’ll really have something2cry about.”

Potus will have another term because we Dems are a bunch of whining brats that make things worse4ourselves. That includes our whining brat candidates.

We need a MEGA nanny to come&straighten us all out if we want to boot potus OUT. Otherwise we'll really have something2cry about — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 17, 2020

Jeffrey Wright also sent a sarcastic President’s Day greeting, directed at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yesterday, Trump took to the bully pulpit to share a recording of a man pissing & farting. So, uh, Happy #PresidentsDay to Susan and you, too. https://t.co/7h1kiHgyHJ — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 17, 2020

Actress and Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks used the President’s Day to urge Democrats to register to vote in upcoming state primaries.

A friendly #PresidentsDay reminder of upcoming primary registration deadlines. Rock the vote. ☑️ pic.twitter.com/22Dyi00XcQ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 17, 2020

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt replied to President Trump’s tweet by calling it “just perfectly goddamn awful.”

just perfectly goddamn delightful pic.twitter.com/WASMw9S0en — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 17, 2020

Billy Baldwin wished President Trump a “happy” President’s Day by calling him “King Adderall.”

Mia Farrow attempted to troll President Trump by quoting President John Adams: “May none but honest and wise Men ever rule under this roof.”

“May none but honest and wise Men ever rule under this roof.” – John Adams's blessing. carved into the State Dining Room mantel in 1945. #honest #wise — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 17, 2020

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who once staged a photograph of herself holding a mock decapitated head of President Trump, tweeted that she would not be observing President’s Day this year.

Nah, not #PresidentsDay2020 this year. In light of what would happen if we had a real prez. I like my #s with a little humor. How about #BARRSCLOSED — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 17, 2020

Michael Rapaport, the star of Netfllix’s Atypical, recorded a special President’s Day video in which he calls President Trump a “fucking pussy grabbing, draft dodging, Vladimir-Putin-balls-on-his-chin, lying colluding, fucking President.”

A Happy Presidents Day Message to All!!!#StayDisruptive I’m at the @TampaImprov Fri & Sat

Chicago at The Vic 2/29

All Tix for All Disruptive Comedy are:https://t.co/OqSpJKaDHo pic.twitter.com/uwJhMsr4IY — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 17, 2020

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah sent a sarcastic President’s Day greeting by recycling old footage of foreign leaders including Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and French president Emmanuel Macron making fun of President Trump behind his back.

Happy Presidents’ Day to Donald Trump. Here’s what your friends really think of you: pic.twitter.com/jDuOhmkwFe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 17, 2020

