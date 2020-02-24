Jeffrey Wright: Nancy Pelosi Has More Nuts Than Half of DC Combined in B**ch Slapping Trump

James Bond movie star and Dell Technologies pitchman Jeffrey Wright is defending Nancy Pelosi from Susan Sarandon and James Woods, telling his fellow stars to “stick to acting” instead of verbally attacking the House Speaker on social media.

Wright leapt to Rep. Pelosi’s (D-CA) defense on Sunday in an impassioned tweet in which he wrote that the House Speaker has shown “more eggs, nuts, dick” than “half of DC combined in bitch-slapping Trump.”

James Woods & Susan Sarandon out here coming for Nancy Pelosi, who's shown more eggs, nuts, dick (however you frame it) than half of DC combined in bitch-slapping Trump & these wanna-be neo-facist buffoon boot lickers. But 'stick to acting.' — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 23, 2020

He also told Sarandon and Woods to “stick to acting.”

Sarandon lashed out at Rep. Pelosi (D-CA) earlier in the weekend, tweeting that Pelosi is insufficiently progressive and should be voted out of office. The actress voiced her support for Democratic challenger Shahid Buttar, citing his backing of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

Sarandon’s tweet was in response to candidate Pete Buttigieg, who slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for “ignoring, dismissing, or even attacking the very Democrats we absolutely must send to Capitol Hill in order to keep Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.”

The actress has endorsed Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and is hitting the campaign trail in South Carolina this week.

We’re not looking to keep Pelosi because there’s a progressive running against her who supports Medicare for All and the Green New Deal among other things. Check out @ShahidForChange at https://t.co/g293QvlKFB and vote by March 3rd. https://t.co/6G8MWfUzIP — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 23, 2020

James Woods also roasted Rep. Pelosi on social media, tweeting that the House Speaker has effectively ceded control of the party to members of the “Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib, (D-MI), and Ihan Omar (D-MN). The result is that “commie curmudgeon” Bernie Sanders is now the party’s frontrunner for president.

“Nancy Pelosi rolled over for them like a two dollar hooker, and the Democrats are now stuck with a commie curmudgeon screaming at billionaire boogeymen under his bed,” Woods tweeted Sunday.

The election of #AOC, #RashidaTlaib, and #IlhanOmar was a perfect storm that destroyed the Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi rolled over for them like a two dollar hooker, and the Democrats are now stuck with a commie curmudgeon screaming at billionaire boogeymen under his bed. pic.twitter.com/CgT1CmsSV6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2020

Wright recently accused Buttigieg of “stacking black folks” behind him at an Iowa rally earlier this month.

“Stacking black folks behind your candidate at the speech is basically ‘Fuck you, black America, you’re an idiot,'” the actor tweeted.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com