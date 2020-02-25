Former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was asked about convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein’s contributions to her 2016 campaign as she attended the Berlin Film Festival to see a documentary about her life.

“The jury’s verdict [in the Weinstein trial] really speaks for itself,” Clinton said at the screening of Hillary on Tuesday.

Deadline reported on Clinton’s response to questions about her 2016 presidential bid, Weinstein, and the current crop of Democrat contenders:

Asked whether Weinstein’s donations to her presidential campaign meant that there could be more scrutiny placed on the sources of those donations in the future, Clinton pointed out that Weinstein had also donated to the Obama, Kerry and Gore campaigns, and insisted that “I don’t know if that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it should end the kind of behavior that he was convicted for.” Quizzed on who she was backing to be the next president of the United States, Clinton said her priority was to “retire Donald Trump” and that she would “wait and see who we [the Democrats] nominate,” and would support whoever does eventually take on Trump.

Clinton praised Nanette Burstein, who directed the documentary, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

“I’m really amazed at how they took all this material and turned it into a compelling film,” Clinton said. “It’s not just about my life, it’s about the arc of women’s lives, about our politics, about all the challenges that any person faces in a lifetime. I am grateful that I have had the life that I have had.”

