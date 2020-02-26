Watch: Mark Ruffalo Says World Should Designate Trump ‘Public Enemy No. 1’

Actor Mark Ruffalo said in a recent interview that the world should consider President Donald Trump as “public enemy no. 1” in terms of climate change policy. The Avengers: Endgame star also called 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg a real-life “superhero.”

Mark Ruffalo was recently promoting his environmental thriller Dark Waters when Britain’s Sky News asked him about President Trump’s attitude toward climate change.

“I think the world should consider my president as public enemy no. 1 at this point,” the actor replied. “What we do probably in the next ten years will probably be crucial to the future of the planet. This will only become more and more evident to us. We’re not going backwards from here.”

Ruffalo stars in Dark Waters as attorney Robert Bilott, a corporate defense attorney who engaged in a protracted legal battle with chemical giant DuPont.

Sky News asked Ruffalo about Greta Thunberg, who has traveled the world promoting her brand of climate activism.

“There are superheroes,” Ruffalo said. “There’s Rob [Bilott]. There’s Greta. There’s Extinction Rebellion. These people — it’s happening all over. We have to make people uncomfortable. We’re going to have to get radical. We’re going to have to do peaceful demonstrations, peaceful protests, peaceful actions that stop this system.”

The Spotlight star, of course, is a constant critic of President Trump. Last month, Ruffalo told his 6 million Twitter followers that “One way or another we are going to #KickTrumpsAss. Keep your anger, fear, and love where they belong and we will win. All for one and one for all!”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com