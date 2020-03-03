‘Avengers’ Director Joss Whedon Laments Why the ‘Misogynist Democratic Party’ Can’t Beat the ‘Murderous’ GOP

Avengers director Joss Whedon accused Democrats of failing to beat the “murderous” Republicans because of their failure to support women in politics.

Following Hillary Clinton’s failure to win the presidency as the Democratic nominee back in 2016, the chances of the Democrats nominating a female candidate are fading quickly after Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MI) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) both pulled out. Meanwhile, the campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appears to be rapidly losing momentum, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HA) has never had any realistic chance of winning.

According to Whedon, the Democrat’s seeming failure to nominate a female candidate is the reason why the party keeps losing to Republicans, despite his belief that the GOP is a “treasonous, poisonous, murderous, racist, and misogynist” party.

“Republican Party: treasonous, poisonous, murderous, racist, misogynist,” Whedon wrote on Twitter. “Democratic Party: struggling to do their best to help people, misogynist. At the end of the day, that’s how they beat us. The secret ingredient. We have never confronted America’s basic mistrust of women.”

The campaign for the Democratic nomination now appears to be a three-way race between former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM), and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.

Whedon, whose major works include Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Avengers, regularly takes to social media to share his unhinged political rants. Last year, the 55-year-old warned, without evidence, that the “fascist” Donald Trump was planning to steal the 2020 presidential election “by armed force” with the backing of “illegal militias.”

Some of his other outlandish claims include declaring the 2018 midterm elections as America’s “last chance to save the world from brutality and chaos,” while he has also publicly fantasized about Trump’s death to provide relief from his constant “pain and sadness.”

