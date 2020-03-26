The global coronavirus pandemic now has its first all-star benefit concert.

Elton John will host a live concert Sunday evening on Fox that will feature pop stars including Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw performing remotely from their homes in keeping with the federal government’s guidelines about social distancing and avoiding groups of ten or more.

“The performances will be filmed with their own personal cell phone cameras and audio equipment to insure the safety of everyone involved,” the concert’s producers said in their announcement on Wednesday.

The concert, which is organized by iHeartRadio, is set to air live on Fox at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Sunday. Fox will also offer the concert across its digital platforms.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

The special is intended to raise money for groups fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and will benefit healthcare professionals and first responders. Viewers at home will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Other scheduled performers include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, and Billie Joe Armstrong.

Many pop stars have been forced to cancel or postpone concerts and tours as a result of the worldwide pandemic. Billie Eilish had to halt her hugely anticipated world tour, while artists including Madonna, BTS, and Green Day have had to scratch performances around the globe.

