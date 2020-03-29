Rob Reiner Appears to Suggest Trump Could Be Accessory to Murder over Coronavirus Response

Filmmaker Rob Reiner appeared to suggest that President Donald Trump could be an accessory to murder over his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Princess Bride director also seemed to repeat the falsehood that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Rob Reiner made this suggestion in a tweet on Sunday.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” Reiner wrote.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

Reiner appeared to repeat the discredited claim that Trump used the word “hoax” to describe the coronavirus. The president used the term during a rally to describe the way that Democrats were politicizing the virus against him.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood filmmaker tweeted that Trump is causing people in New York to die due to the virus, which has ravaged the city. “There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE,” he wrote.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com