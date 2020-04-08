Hollywood Reacts to Bernie Sanders Campaign Suspension with Praise, Gratitude, and Heartbreak

Hollywood figures from Alyssa Milano to Sarah Silverman rushed to social media with mixed emotions on Wednesday, reacting with despair and appreciation to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announcing he’s suspending his campaign.

Some celebrated the social senator’s candidacy and poured on praise.

Actor Rosie O’Donnell kept it brief, saying “thank u bernie.”

The Hunt actor Ike Barinholtz was just as grateful, saying “Thank you to @BernieSanders for always fighting for what’s right and fair. His message is more important now than ever.”

Singer Nancy Sinatra and actress Amber Tamblyn also heaped praise on Sanders.

Sen. Sanders suspended his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday during a conference call with staffers. “I wish I could give you better news but I think you know the truth,” Sanders said. “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful and so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.”

“While this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not,” added Sanders.

But there were some celebrities who were not on board with Sen. Sanders dropping out.

“Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie. In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us,” said Sarah Silverman, who last month stumped for Sanders at a star-studded rally in Los Angeles, California, in front of 17,000 attendees.

“Thank you, Bernie. For me, you’re right up there w Mr. Rogers,” Silverman added.

Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie. In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us.

“I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless,” actress and model Emily Ratajkowski said.

Still more stars showed their gratitude, including actors Rob Delaney, John Leguizamo, Rosanna Arquette, Mia Farrow, George Takei, and Sandra Bernhard.

Meanwhile, actor Vincent D’Onofrio said with Sen. Sanders’ exit, it’s now up to Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, to “take some progressive steps.”

.@CNN's reporting isn't correct in say'n Bernie didn't signal enough about help'n Biden, he did. It wasn't an overwhelming signal.

But Bernie never overwhelmingly supported anyone.

