‘Combs Are for P*ssies’: Sarah Silverman, Dick Van Dyke Rally 17,000 for Bernie Sanders in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Comedian Sarah Silverman speaks at a campaign rally for Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Sanders is campaigning ahead of the 2020 California Democratic primary on Super Tuesday, March 3. (Photo …
David McNew/Getty Images

The Democrat Party’s socialist frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) held a star-studded rally in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, featuring comedian Sarah Silverman and Hollywood icon Dick Van Dyke, drawing 17,000 attendees.

Sanders has been drawing massive crowds to his rally-concerts packed with star power in recent weeks, and Sunday evening’s pre-Super Tuesday rally in the Golden State was no exception. An estimated 17,000 people packed the Los Angeles Convention Center, where his celebrity endorsers sang his praises.

Describing Sanders as “a messy east coast Jew that fights for equality not just for his people, but for all people,” Silverman praised the “social justice warrior” and declared that he cares “more about the welfare”  of people “than his standing, or the press of his suit or, let’s face it, his hair.”

“Combs are for pussies!” she told the crowd before quickly backtracking due to what she says is the “super negative” word.

“I’m trying not to use that word that way, it’s super negative,” she said, essentially calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a “pussy” by modifying her phrase to “Combs are for McConnells!”

Actor-comedian-dancer Dick Van Dyke, who formally endorsed last month, Sanders also took the stage, jokingly addressing concerns over Sanders’ age by noting his own — 94.

“I am what’s left of Dick Van Dyke,” he joked. “I’m 15 years older than Bernie.”

Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke speaks before the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a campaign event at Los Angeles Convention Center Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

He also sang a mini jingle to the crowd.

“We love you, Bernie. Yes we do. We love you Bernie, and we’ll be true. When you’re not near us, we’re blue. Oh Bernie, we love you,” he sang.

Hip hop group Public Enemy also took the stage, and much like the Mary Poppins star, rapper Chuck D joked about Sanders’ age.

“They say Bernie’s up there in age,” he told the crowd. “Hey, I’m 59 — I’m an old-ass rapper … but it ain’t about us. It’s about y’all.”

Sanders, during his stump speech, stressed the importance of delegate-rich California, telling the enthused crowd, “The candidate who wins in California has an excellent chance of winning the Democratic primary.”

“So tonight I am going to ask for your support to win on Tuesday,” he said. “Tonight I’m asking you not only to come out and vote, but bring your friends, your uncles, your aunts, your fellow workers – let us have the highest voter turnout in California history.

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Sanders leading in California a day ahead of the primary — where 415 pledged delegates are at stake — with 34.7 percent support to Joe Biden’s (D) 18 percent support.

The Los Angeles rally comes on the heels of a wave of celebrity endorsements for the socialist senator, which includes various bands — including Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Portugal. The Man, and The Strokes — artist Jason Mraz, rapper Cardi B, actor Danny DeVito, model Emily Ratajkowski, and left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.