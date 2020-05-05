Biden Campaign Trolls Trump with Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’

Former vice president Joe Biden used Justin Timberlake’s Grammy-winning pop song “Cry Me a River” to troll President Donald Trump in a new ad for his presidential campaign.

The social media accounts for Joe Biden released the new campaign ad which heckles President Trump for stating that he believes he has been “treated worse” than other U.S. presidents.

“Over 1 million cases of COVID-19. Almost 70,000 dead. What is upsetting President Trump? Tough questions from the press,” said Biden’s Twitter account, which included the video.

Watch below:

Over 1 million cases of COVID-19. Almost 70,000 dead. What is upsetting President Trump? Tough questions from the press. Cry me a river, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/MbSZJ0UMel — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 4, 2020

“Cry me a river, Mr. President,” the caption concluded.

Watch below:

The campaign ad includes Justin Timberlake’s 2002 hit song and is accompanied by edited video clips from President Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Fox town hall.

“I am greeted with a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen,” the president can be heard saying in the video.

While Biden’s social media accounts insinuate that President Trump should be prioritizing the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the president has been busy conducting daily press briefings regarding his administration’s work in combating the Wuhan virus — and other daily updates — for months.

Meanwhile, many on the left — in Hollywood and in media — have been advocating for news organizations to cease the broadcasting of the daily sought-after briefings and block Americans’ ability to hear from the president on the issue.

The left-wing CNN and MSNBC have already cut away from President Trump’s briefings, refusing to air the full press conferences, with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow going as far as to argue that “all of us should stop broadcasting it, honestly.”

“It’s going to cost lives,” added Maddow of the president’s daily briefings on the Wuhan coronavirus.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.