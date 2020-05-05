Steve Carell Reluctantly Takes Command in First Trailer of Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

Netflix released the teaser trailer for Steve Carell’s new workplace comedy series Space Force on Tuesday, inspired by President Donald Trump’s decision to designate the United States Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. military.

The series follows the career of the decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), who has long dreamed of leading the United States Air Force but instead finds himself in charge of the newly formed Space Force. It is largely inspired by President Donald Trump’s move to establish the military’s sixth branch back in 2018.

“I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” Trump said at the time. “That’s a big statement.”

In the new teaser trailer, Naird is shown struggling to adjust to his new role as one character is heard describing the operation to colonize space as a “complete shit show.” Although Trump is never mentioned by name, the characters are regularly seen laughing or scoffing at the president’s orders.

Space Force stars Lisa Kudrow as Naird’s wife Maggie, who also faces difficulties adjusting to her husband’s new role. Other cast members include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

The 10-episode series, co-created by Carell and The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, is the former’s first television comedy since he departed his role as Michael Scott in the hit NBC sitcom back in 2011.

“We realized that the story had beautiful visuals and a mythic quality, and it echoed some of America’s best moments,” Space Force co-creator Greg Daniels said in a press release.

“It had a lot of heroism and yet it also had a strong satirical element. Suddenly everybody has realized that there are riches to be had on the moon, and we’ve got to stake our claim,” he continued. “It feels like there’s now a scramble to colonize space. The contrast between that and the super hopeful early days of NASA, when it was just such an achievement for all of mankind to get a person on the moon, is a good subject for satire.”

Space Force premieres on Netflix on May 29th.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.