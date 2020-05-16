Bill Clinton Warns 2020 Graduates of ‘Growing Inequalities,’ ‘Divisive Tribalism,’ a ‘Planet at Risk’ in CNN Commencement Address

Former President Bill Clinton delivered a politically charge commencement address on Saturday as part of CNN’s two-hour primetime special honoring the class of 2020.

“I urge you to embrace the challenge. The world needs you. Your country needs you,” Clinton said, warning students across the country that the Chinese coronavirus pandemic has released them “into an uncertain future.”

“You’ve been dealt a hard hand but you can play it well. With a tough but open mind and a caring heart you can help keep us together.” — President @BillClinton | @CNN pic.twitter.com/9oKGQEOv19 — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) May 17, 2020

“Even before the outbreak, you knew you were entering a world of growing inequalities, and divisive tribalism, with people pulling away from those who are different from them,” Bill Clinton said. “Seething resentments and a broken information system have empowered those who for profit and power for themselves, are willing to inflame our worst instincts. It’s put your future, our democracy, and our very planet at risk.”