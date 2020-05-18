Mark Ruffalo Promotes Attack Ad from Rick Wilson & George Conway’s Never Trump Super PAC

Actor and left-wing activist Mark Ruffalo shared a video with his 6.6 million Twitter followers by the Never Trump organization The Lincoln Project, falsely attributing deaths from the Chinese coronavirus to President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Some Republicans see the writing on the wall,” Ruffalo wrote on Twitter, alongside the attack ad. “They are delineating themselves from toxic Trumpism.

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee (PAC) founded by Never Trump Republicans, including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and George Conway, describes its aim as preventing the reelection of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. They have already endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the presidency.

The ad seeks to place blame on Trump for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, implying that he is responsible for the 90,000 plus deaths that have occurred and the rise in unemployment.

“He will lie to you over and over,” a narrator says. “He will tweet instead of lead. He will blame others for his failures. Welcome to this week, and the next, and the next, until you do something about it.”

Some Republicans see the writing on the wall. They are delineating themselves from toxic Trumpism. 🎞: @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/qxyIkT67c8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 18, 2020

“President Donald Trump and those who sign onto Trumpism are a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our Republic,” the Lincoln Project mission statement says. “Only defeating so polarizing a character as Trump will allow the country to heal its political and psychological wounds and allow for a new, better path forward for all Americans.”

Ruffalo, meanwhile, has never made any secret of his opposition of the president and conservative causes. In February, the Avengers actor and star go HBO’s I Know This Much Is True star suggested that the world should designate Trump “public enemy number one” because of his skeptical stance on climate change.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com