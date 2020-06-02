LL Cool J Releases Violent Pro Riot Rap: ‘That’s Why I Started Fires and Yelled and Threw Bricks’

Rapper-actor LL Cool J shared a pro-Black Lives Matter rap in a near-three minute video that saw the longtime NCIS: Los Angeles star say “After Chauvin killed George Floyd, we got next. Molotov cocktails, anarchy on the set.”

“For 400 years you had your knees on our necks. A garden of evil with no seeds of respect. In America’s mirror all she sees is regret. Instead of letting blood live they begging for blood let,” LL Cool J says. “Revenge is a dish that’s served on platelets. Transfusion, a confusion, abusing our intellect. I can’t be bought with a $1,200 check even though $1,200 can make a meal stretch. mama wasn’t rich but she earned my respect. She made a little bit a money for a lot of blood, tears and sweat.”

“Jumping up and down on police cars and vex. After Chauvin killed George Floyd we got next. Molotov cocktails anarchy on the set. The rich took the loot so now we loot shit,” the Grammy-winner says. “Feeling like a caged tiger that’s whipped to do tricks. That’s why I started fires and yelled and threw bricks. They tried to run me over and arrest me and shit. “Tazed, pepper spray and a gaze with the kid.”

Watch below:

LL Cool J’s politically charge lyrics invoke George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his necked for several minutes. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter and third degree murder.

The Deep Blue Sea star posted this video appearing to condone rioting after violent riots raged across the country, with rioters and Antifa radical burning business and churches to the ground and looting stores. The devastation, in a sick twist of irony, has destroyed whole swaths of black-owned businesses in Minneapolis.

Watch below:

.@JoeBiden Why is your staff raising $$ for the people who burned her store? https://t.co/H1xuZNsIof — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2020

LL Cool J didn’t mention these people or their pain.

Instead he said, “We refuse to live in hell while you living in paradise / Being black in America’s like rolling a pair of dice / But the stakes are way higher / You gambling with my life,” LL Cool J said, concluding his rap saying, “Black lives matter, forever.”

