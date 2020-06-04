Australian Porn Star Claimed She was Removed from Flight over Rant About George Floyd

Australian porn actress Elle Knox claimed she was removed from a United Airlines flight after standing at her seat and ranting about the police involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

“My flight from Houston to San Francisco just landed,” Elle Knox said. “I stood up and said, ‘This isn’t my country. I’m an Australian. But I’ve noticed your democracy being threatened. Do not be complacent. Decide what side of history you’d like to be on.'”

She included a video recorded with her cell phone revealing that United Airlines representatives were trying to decide whether or not she would be allowed to catch her flight back to Australia.

Knox added that airline officials told her, “I couldn’t make a political statement on a United Airline,” but insisted that her declaration “was a human rights statement.”

“I’ve been told I scared people when I made the announcement!” Knox added “Even though everyone applauded me when I was escorted off. If I stood up and asked people to wish my friend a happy birthday, this wouldn’t be an issue.”

In another tweet, Knox insisted that she could not make any protests, so she decided to speak out where she could.

“If I could, I’d be at a protest! But I can’t, so I used my voice where I could. I’d rather do what I did, than stay silent.”

United Airlines eventually decided she could board her flight to Sydney and she flew without further incident.

“United flight 1853 from Houston to San Francisco on June 1 was met by law enforcement after a customer failed to follow crew instructions during landing,” the airline told Travel Weekly. “The flight landed safely, and all other customers deplaned as normal.”

