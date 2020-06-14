Hank Williams Jr’s Daughter Dies in Tennessee Auto Crash

The daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. died in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday night, according to various reports.

Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, heading south on Highway 79 in Henry County, when the vehicle crossed the median and began rolling over, NewsChannel5 Nashville reported.

The vehicle, which was towing a boat, crossed into the northbound lanes and came to a stop on the shoulder of the road, another report said.

Williams-Dunning’s husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, was injured and airlifted to a hospital with unspecified injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The driver’s brother, Sam Williams, announced the crash in a Facebook post.

She leaves behind two children, a five-year-old son named Beau Weston and a two-year-old daughter named Audrey Jane.