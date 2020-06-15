Father, Son Hand Out Roses to New York Police Officers

A father and his young son took to the streets of New York City over the weekend to hand out roses to female police officers who were on duty.

The video, which was shared to Facebook, was filmed in Lower Manhattan and showed Facebook user FADI and his son handing out roses to police officers who are “working so hard.”

“I was so fed up of seeing the hate people are giving the NYPD (New York Police Department) mostly on social media but also the disrespect I saw in front of me of people giving middle fingers and cursing at them,” FADI wrote in a Facebook post.

“I spent the day going around Lower Manhattan to spread the Love to the NYPD and tell them how much I appreciate their hard work and give my prayers to them,” he continued. “I gave out Roses to the police in my area and told them how much they deserved this for all the trouble they’ve been going through.”

The video, which shows the young boy handing out roses and exploring police cruisers with more than 50 on-duty officers, has received a lot of praise on social media and has reached nearly 10,000 shares on Facebook.

“My son was my helper in giving the roses to them,” FADI wrote. “A lot of them were in tears and cried for the act of kindness and because they are just working so hard.”

FADI also stated that his son was allowed the opportunity to sit inside of police and sheriff cars and received a special gift from one officer.

“My son was placed in multiple police and sheriff cars and was given a badge,” he added. “I’m glad we were able to make the NYPD’s day.”