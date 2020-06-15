Jim Carrey: ‘Trump May Be the First American President to Defect’

Actor Jim Carrey bizarrely claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump “may be the first American president to defect” from the United States.

“Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections,” tweeted Carrey. “Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect.” Included in the Dumb and Dumber actor’s tweet is an image of what appears to be Russian president Vladimir Putin holding the U.S. Air Force One aircraft.

Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections. Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect. pic.twitter.com/JberHOoXaE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 15, 2020

Carrey’s tweet arrives just months after the actor swore in January that he would no longer be creating Trump-bashing cartoons, proclaiming that he “didn’t bring that into 2020” with him.

“I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body,” said the Liar Liar in January. “You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.”

“So I’ll vote in November, and that’s that,” he added. “If the wheels come off the wagon completely, then I’ll meet them in the street. But I’m not going to waste another moment of my time with a narcissist, President… what’s his name again?”

Well, Carrey did not appear to forget President Trump’s name for very long, as the actor was back to his old ways by March with a tweet, which read, “Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws.”

The tweet also included another one of Carrey’s bizarre political art pieces.

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws. pic.twitter.com/ZggJClEaXG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2020

Last month, Carrey painted a grim reaper giving President Donald Trump the middle finger to insinuate that the Angel of Death is “jealous” of the president and the Republican Party’s so-called “death count,” likely referring to the coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China.

