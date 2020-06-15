Kevin Bacon: ‘It’s Time for Old White Guys Like Me to Shut Up and Listen’

Actor Kevin Bacon claims he and other “old white men” need to be quiet and “listen,” in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s incredible to experience this and to go through this historically, not just the COVID-19, but clearly seeing the protests and what’s going on,” noted the 61-year-old actor, before addressing the hotly discussed topic of police brutality and the role “white guys” need to have in the discussion. “For an old guy like me, I was born in 1958, and to witness the passion of the young people across the world for social justice – it leaves me speechless, which is probably a good idea because I think it’s a good time for old white guys like me to just shut up and listen.”

Watch below:

The Tremors and Footloose star added that he is trying to learn more about the situation. “I’ve been taking this time to first admit that I don’t have a full understanding of the life experience of people that are different than me and I will never have a full understanding of that,” Bacon said.

Bacon also spoke to the coronavirus lockdown he and his actress wife, Kyra Sedgwick, have been enduring, noting that he has friends going through the quarantine all by themselves. “That’s got to be a really, really difficult thing.” he said.

“We have a really small bubble, it’s really just me and her and the dog right now,” the Hollow Man star said. “We’re waking up with a lot of gratitude that we have a house, a roof over our head and food to eat and that we have each other.”

Bacon has been an advocate for coronavirus lockdowns, even posting a video to demand that students cancel their spring break vacations. The 61-year-old actor is also a politically active leftist, working to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Bacon and his wife recently added their voice to the extremist “Swing Left” campaign to advocate for voters to elect hard-left candidates in the upcoming elections.

