(UPI) — Justin Bieber says there’s “no truth” to allegations that he once sexually assaulted a woman in 2014.

The 26-year-old singer spoke out Sunday after a woman, who identified herself as Danielle, accused Bieber on Twitter of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room.

In a since-deleted tweet, Danielle claimed she met Bieber at a SXSW music event March 9, 2014, in Austin, Texas. She said the singer later assaulted her at the Four Seasons hotel.

Bieber said he decided to address the allegations after speaking to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and his team.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” the star wrote. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story,” he said. “In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber said he attended SXSW with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and was with the actress and singer the night in question. He shared tabloid articles and fan photos showing him with Gomez that night.

Bieber provided e-mails and receipts to show he stayed with Gomez and their friends at an AirBNB on March 9th and at a Westin hotel March 10th.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he tweeted.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber released his fifth studio album, Changes, in 2014, in February, and the new song “Stuck on U” with Ariana Grande in May.