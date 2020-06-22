Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Demands Hollywood ‘Fight Against Systemic Racism’

RZA, founding member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, has called on Hollywood to fight against “systemic racism” by urging attendees at a Hulu advertising event to “use that shit to make a change.”

The hip-hop musician made the impromptu call during Hulu’s Newfronts, a virtual presentation for advertisers to buy commercial time on the digital streaming platform, according to a report from Deadline.

RZA had reportedly DJ’ed a short musical set before launching into a rambling speech. “I’m calling on you to take action,” he said to the camera. “Help us fight against this systemic racism. It’s in our country and around the world. You have a platform. Use it. Use that shit! Use that shit to make a change.”

He then segued into a discourse on “civilized” behavior.

“This world is going through a lot,” RZA said. “What is the duty of a civilized person? … Teaching civilization to others through knowledge, wisdom and understanding. Realizing and respecting that we all share the basic freedoms. That we should uphold justice, equality, provide food, clothing and shelter, and always promote peace and happiness. … That’s the duty of a civilized nation.”

He concluded with a call for positivity, according to Deadline.

“Let’s continue to project positivity, and it starts with yourself. After that, with your family and your community, your country and, eventually, the whole world.”

Hulu, which is majority-owned by the Walt Disney Co., recently renewed Wu-Tang: An American Saga for a second season. The scripted series follows the formation of the rap group in Staten Island during the 90s.

“Systemic racism” has become a popular refrain for socially conscious celebrities following the Black Lives Matter protests and riots.

Rock the Vote’s recent voter registration drive featured several Hollywood stars including Katy Perry, Logan Browning, and Dove Cameron who used the phrase “systemic racism” to motivate young people to cast their ballots in November.

