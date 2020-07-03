For a visit to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota ahead of the July 4th weekend, First Lady Melania Trump chose a statement look from the Paris, France runways.

Melania Trump, on Friday evening, joined President Trump for an Independence Day ceremony at Mount Rushmore wearing a Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear sleeveless, ivory linen round-neck Alexander McQueen dress.

The frock, seen on the runway on model Stella Tennant, features an asymmetric draped skirt with a stitched “Dancing Girls” print in black. The garment retails for $3,840.

Mrs. Trump wore the McQueen dress with a pair of patent leather black Christian Louboutin stilettos — a signature of the First Lady’s — and a thin black leather belt.

