Cher Conspiracy: What If Trump ‘Only Wants to Save Whites and White Supremacists’ from COVID-19

The actress and pop star Cher is pushing a conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump only wants to save white people and white supremacists from the coronavirus. Her evidence? The president’s admiration of Andrew Jackson.

Cher spelled out her wild allegations in a tweet in which she also claimed that President Trump doesn’t want to help white liberals.

“WHAT IF trump DOESNT WANT 2 SAVE”EVERYONE”FROM THE VIRUS .NO BLUE STATES,NO PPL OF COLOR,NO POOR, WHITE LIBERALS,” Cher tweeted.

“WHAT IF trump ONLY WANTS WHITES & WHITE SUPREMACIST.HE LOVES STATUE OF SLAVE OWNER,& MURDERER OF NATIVE AMERICANS. trail of tears ANDREW JACKSON.”

The Moonstruck actress was referring the statue of Andrew Jackson outside the White House that Antifa rioters vandalized and attempted to pull down. Federal officials have arrested the ringleader who orchestrated the June 22 attack on the statue. Jason Charter is an Antifa member who faces charges of destroying federal property.

President Trump signed an executive order on June 26 to protect monuments and statues, promising “long prison terms” for people found guilty.

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

The president has repeatedly stated his intention to protect Americans of all races from the Chinese coronavirus. “We need to protect ALL Americans!” he tweeted in March. “Someone needs to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus doesn’t care what party you are in.”

Someone needs to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus doesn’t care what party you are in. We need to protect ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

