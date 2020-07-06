Axl Rose Demands ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Surgeon General Jerome Adams Resign: ‘America Deserves Better’

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has called on U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to resign over his stance on the Chinese coronavirus, describing Adams as a “coward” and a “piece of shit” after he appeared to evade questions about how Americans should have celebrated the July 4th weekend.

In an interview on the Today show last Friday, Adams gave an ambiguous answer as to whether Americans should be attending large gatherings as part of the celebrations, urging people to decide for themselves. “It’s not a yes or no,” Adams said. “Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments. And they have to look at their individual risk.”

Rose reacted to the interview by calling Adams “coward” and a “POS” [piece of shit] who should resign immediately.” The rocker’s comments initiated a Twitter spat between the two men. “Resign,” Rose wrote. “U [sic] don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

Jerome Adams is

a: A coward

b: A POS

c: Both

Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 3, 2020

“Hey Axl – appreciate your passion (and your music),” Adams responded. “How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?!”

Hey Axl – appreciate your passion (and your music 🎸). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about staying safe, and using face coverings?! 😷👇🏽https://t.co/GtwMggagh4 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) July 4, 2020

“Awesome! n’ thanks!” said Rose. “U [sic] wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u [sic] want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 [sic] this wkend [sic] like on TV.”

Awesome! n’ thanks! U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV.🙁🇺🇸 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) July 4, 2020

The 58-year-old singer was left so furious by the virtual tit-for-tit that he released a lengthy statement about why he feels the need to challenge the Trump administration online.

The statement read:

My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret. I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues. In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree. So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.

Rose has long been vehemently opposed to the Trump administration, previously calling Trump as the “gold standard what can be considered disgraceful.” In November 2018, Rose even sought to ban Trump from playing any of his band’s music at campaign events ahead of the midterm elections, declaring that Americans had “never experienced anything this obscene.”

