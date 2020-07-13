Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s Wife, ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actress, Dies at 57

Kelly Preston, the actress and wife of John Travolta, has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Travolta posted on Instagram: “My beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

The couple had been married for nearly 29 years. Preston’s career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat.

She also collaborated with her husband on Battlefield Earth and Gotti.

Preston was born on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She studying acting at the University of Southern California before starring in the romantic comedy film, Mischief, her first major movie role.

She went on to feature in such hit films as 1988’s Twins, 1996’s Jerry Maguire, and 1999’s For Love of the Game with Kevin Costner.

Preston also had frequent guest-starring roles on TV series like Medium, CSI: Cyber and Joey.