Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s Wife, ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actress, Dies at 57

Kelly Preston, the actress and wife of John Travolta, has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.
Travolta posted on Instagram:
The couple had been married for nearly 29 years. Preston’s career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat.
She also collaborated with her husband on Battlefield Earth and Gotti.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Preston was born on October 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She studying acting at the University of Southern California before starring in the romantic comedy film, Mischief, her first major movie role.
She went on to feature in such hit films as 1988’s Twins, 1996’s Jerry Maguire, and 1999’s For Love of the Game with Kevin Costner.
Preston also had frequent guest-starring roles on TV series like Medium, CSI: Cyber and Joey.
