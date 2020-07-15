Chrissy Teigen Blocks ‘Over 1 Million People On Twitter’ After Users Linked Her to Jeffrey Epstein

Model and outspoken left-wing agitator Chrissy Teigen says she’s blocked more than one million Twitter users, claiming that her account has been “flooded by sick psychopaths.”

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths,” tweeted Teigen on Wednesday. “So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls.'”

“Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them,” continued Teigen in a follow-up tweet. “They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me.”

On Tuesday, Teigen added that she is “worried for her family” after being accused by Twitter users attempting to link her to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The claims first surfaced last October when Teigen denied rumors that she and her husband John Legend were on a flight of convicted pedophile Epstein’s, who allegedly kept logs of everyone that flew to his private island on his “Lolita express.”

“I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family,” said Teigen on Tuesday. “Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative.”

“Fucking detectives that can’t even do simple subtraction to see how much was deleted. That’s who we are working with here,” she said. “when pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do [with] this, I know for a fact it won’t go away.”

“They’ll just think of another excuse,” she insisted. “It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. i don’t think anyone quite gets it.”

