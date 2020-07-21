Hollywood Dunks On Trump After He Offered Well Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette attend Hulu's "The Act" New York Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on March 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Several Hollywood celebrities, including actor Ben Stiller and director Judd Apatow, flocked to Twitter following President Trump wishing Ghislaine Maxwell “well,” expressing shock and disgust and asserting that “anyone who stands by him [Trump] is equally as evil.”

“I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said following a question on the possibility of the accused sex trafficker turning in “powerful people” like Prince Andrew.

“I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much,” he continued, noting that he had met her “numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach.”

“But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don’t know. I’m not aware of it,” the president added.

“Definitely wild,” famed actor Ben Stiller said in response to a tweet criticizing the president.

“This is the most evil insane clip of all,” 40-Year-Old Virgin director Judd Apatow said, adding that “Anyone who stands by him is equally as evil.”

“Hold on so your saying Republican dirty trickster Jacob Wohl was working for Ghislaine Maxwell to discredit child rape victims???? I am not really surprised. How long is it going to take you QAnon people to see which side you are defending?” Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette remarked.

Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, a prominent Trump critic, added, “If only he felt about America the same way he feels about a sex trafficker.”

Actress Bette Midler suggested the Maxwell might “disappear.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette said “Trump wishing Ghislaine maxwell WELL is the only honest statement he’s ever made.”

Singer Richard Marx used Trump’s remarks to take a swipe at his supporters.

Actor-comedian Andy Richter chimed in, saying “I guess from now on they are going to have to include “don’t publicly well-wish accused sex traffickers“ in the orientation video they show new presidents.”

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black suggest the president might Pardon Maxwell.

Maxwell, who has been charged with sex trafficking minors for the late Jeffrey Epstein, has pled not guilty but will remain behind bars until her trial following U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denying her bail.

The one-time girlfriend of the late financier reportedly believes he was murdered and fears she will suffer the same fate.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.